* German Cal '13 follows weaker fuels, France's steady * Spot prices fall on lower consumption, wind supply * German energy meeting brings pledge to sort out solar FRANKFURT/PARIS, May 23 German power forwards eased on Wednesday due to a sliding fuels complex burdened by concerns about the Greek debt crisis but stayed above recent lows, while the French power curve remained steady. The spot power market eased on high wind speeds in Germany and warm temperatures. Germany's Cal '13 baseload, the benchmark position for power delivery next year, lost 20 cents to 48.60 euros a megawatt hour (MWh). The same French contract was unchanged from Tuesday at 49.60 euros. European coal, gas and EU carbon prices were generally weaker but UK spot gas rose after a cut in Norwegian supply due to a false alarm at the Troll platform, which left the pipeline grid short. Global oil fell on growing hopes of a deal between Iran and the United Nations nuclear watchdog, which eased fears of supply disruption, while concerns over the debt crisis in the euro zone and a slowing Chinese economy continued to weigh on demand. German spot power prices were lower with Thursday delivery baseload shedding 1.50 cents on the day to 41.00 euros. Wind power output was pegged at up to 10,000 MW on Thursday and 5,000 MW on Friday, using between a third and a sixth of installed capacity while solar and hydro capacity was also comfortable. France's day-ahead contract lost 75 cents to 43.00 euros , as demand eased and some nuclear plants' reopening delays were factored in, traders said. At high-level meetings federal states in Berlin, Chancellor Angela Merkel said she is aiming for a breakthrough on stalled government plans to slash subsidies for solar power before parliament's summer recess. (Reporting by Vera Eckert, Gus Trompiz and Michel Rose,; Editing by Alison Birrane)