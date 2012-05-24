* German Friday baseload gains but prompt trends weaker
* Cal '13 base nudges 10 cents higher, France's off
FRANKFURT, May 24 Most European spot power
prices eased on Thursday on plentiful renewable supply and
weakening demand while power curve prices remained above recent
lows amid mixed fuel market signals.
German Friday delivery baseload was the odd contract out,
lifted by an anticipated drop in wind power on that day which
lifted the day ahead price by 75 cents to 41.75 euros a
megawatt hour.
But other prompt positions were lower as solar and
hydroelectric supply looked ample and with a big
nuclear reactor due to rejoin the grid in Germany next week.
Demand expectations were tempered by temperatures above
seasonal averages and projections for weak consumption over the
extended Whitsun weekend, which includes Monday, May 28.
Top temperatures will be between 27 and 29 degrees over the
next three days, German met office DWD said.
France's day-ahead contract lost 75 cents to 42.25 euros
.
E.ON's Brokdorf nuclear reactor is due to reopen after
maintenance over Sunday/Monday, operator data showed.
German power forwards in OTC trading crept a little higher
on strong oil and rebounding carbon, while coal and gas prices
were sideways to lower.
Germany's Cal '13 baseload, the benchmark position for power
delivery next year, gained 10 cents to 48.70 euros a megawatt
hour (MWh). On the EEX exchange, the contract was at
the same level but had hit an intraday low of 48.40 euros, a new
18 month low.
The French Cal '13 contract dropped 20 cents to
49.40 euros.
The curve weakness with prices below important support
levels originates from fears of a chaotic Greek euro exit.
German business sentiment collapsed in May and the
manufacturing sector shrank as turmoil in the euro zone
unsettled firms, threatening to end the immunity of Europe's
largest economy to the troubles surrounding it.
Traders say investors are wary of putting cash into German
power, which is euro denominated and closely linked to whether
Germany's economic well-being lasts.
