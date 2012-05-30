* Lower renewables, nuclear output on the cards * Temperatures to fall * Mixed macro-economic picture FRANKFURT, May 30 European spot electricity prices rose on Wednesday due to lower wind and solar power forecasts in Germany and ongoing nuclear tightness in France, traders said. "Temperatures are falling to boost demand, which together with the lower supply is driving prices higher," one said. Thursday delivery electricity contracts for baseload gained one euro in the German over-the-counter market, trading to 47 euros a megawatt hour, while in France, the same contract rose by 1.25 euros to 49.25 euros. German solar power projections were falling to below 10,000 MW of peaktime capacity use compared with over 15,000 MW seen in the recent sunny weather. Wind power was set to linger below 5,000 MW over the next two working days, only picking up to above that level on Saturday, according to weather data. The data showed that a cool air complex is nearing north west Europe, bringing temperatures down to 13 to 18 degrees on Saturday, well below the 14 and 25 degree range on Wednesday. Forwards power prices fell along with all other fuels and with carbon, having only rebounded hesitantly earlier in the week from last week's lows. Germany's 2013 delivery contract for baseload shed 40 cents to 49.15 euros on the day and the equivalent French contract edged 5 cents lower to 50.45 euros. Crude oil fell towards $105 a barrel as fears intensified about the future of Spain's banks, while China signalled it was not planning a large stimulus package. Euro zone economic sentiment fell by more than expected in May to its lowest level in nearly three years, strengthening the view that the single currency bloc's economy will contract in the second quarter. But German companies polled in a thrice-yearly survey saw business expectations and investments improving, due to demand from Asia among other reasons. Coal, gas and carbon prices also posted losses. (Reporting by Vera Eckert. Editing by Jane Merriman)