* Strong German solar, wind power * Mild May weather dampen French demand * EDF's Cattenom 4 reactor to restart on June 7 PARIS, May 31 European spot electricity prices fell on Thursday on strong wind and solar power forecasts in Germany and mild temperatures that dampened demand in France, traders said. "With these temperatures, neither heating nor air conditioning is needed, so there's not much consumption," one said. Temperatures in France are expected to be in line with seasonal averages on Friday, before falling next week, weather data showed. Friday delivery electricity contracts for German baseload dropped 6.2 euros a megawatt hour to 40.8 euros, while the equivalent French contract fell 3.5 euros to 45.75 euros . The trader said French spot prices fell slightly less than expected, however, as market operators expected the gap between France and Germany to tighten, in part because of still strong hydropower production in France following last week's showers. Tight French nuclear power capacity is also expected to rise gradually over the whole of next week, French grid operator RTE data showed. EDF's 1,300-megawatt (MW) Cattenom 4 nuclear reactor will restart on June 7, RTE showed on its website on Thursday, after a 9-day unplanned outage. Lower oil, coal and carbon prices weighed on forwards power prices, which are dipping closer to last week's 18 months lows after a brief rebound. Germany's 2013 delivery contract for baseload shed 45 cents to 48.7 euros on the day and the French Cal 13 contract was flat at 50.5 euros. Oil fell below $102 on Thursday as poor U.S. economic data and worries over Spain's deepening debt crisis brought a wave of selling across markets, putting oil on course for its biggest monthly percentage drop in two years. (Reporting by Michel Rose; editing by James Jukwey)