* Spot prices lower on weak consumption, mild weather
* German, French Cal '13 drop as oil fall below $100
* UK-French power cable to halve capacity from June 16
PARIS, June 1 German and French power forwards
fell on Friday on the back of sliding oil prices following weak
economic data in Europe, China and the United States, traders
said.
Germany's Cal '13 baseload, the benchmark position for power
delivery next year, fell 15 cents from Thursday's close to 46
euros ($56.88) a megawatt hour (MWh) in the over-the-counter
(OTC) market, while the same French contract shed 50 cents to 50
euros per MWh.
"Continuing uncertainty in the euro zone, along with the
API2 trading back down below $100 and a collapse in the oil
price (...) has increased the downward pressure on the German
Cal '13 baseload," Marex Spectron brokers said.
Oil fell below $100 a barrel on Friday for the first time
since October 2011 on concerns about a slowdown in demand for
fuel.
Greece may suffer power cuts later this year unless its
international lenders allow an emergency cash injection into
electricity producers to allow them to buy fuel, the chief of
Greece's biggest utility PPC said on Friday.
"The front end also saw bearish sentiment," Marex Spectron
added. "With more wind production for Friday, the Phelix came
out over 3 euros softer than the day ahead OTC price at 38.15."
German spot power prices fell in late afternoon OTC trading,
with Monday delivery baseload down to 46.00 euros.
Data from Thomson Reuters Point Carbon showed wind
generation in Germany was expected to fall to below 3 GW for
Monday from Friday's level of nearly 9 GW. Solar forecasts were
also lower at 2.7 GW.
France's Monday contract lost 25 cents to 45.5 euros
as strong hydropower reserves and weak consumption offset tight
nuclear production, a trader said.
"French nuclear production is not rising fast, but there
isn't much needed with these mild temperatures," he said.
The 2,000 megawatt power cable linking the British and
French power markets will halve capacity due to 18 days of
maintenance from June 16, operator National Grid said in a
market note.
($1 = 0.8088 euros)
(Reporting by Michel Rose, additional reporting by Henning
Gloystein in London, editing by Jane Baird)