* Weak fuels, UK public holiday fails to provide stimulus * Curve prices at lowest since Nov 2010 * Spot power mixed, bigger German renewables influx FRANKFURT, June 4 German and French power forwards on Monday hovered around recent lows as Brent crude dropped to its lowest in 16 months on bleak economic data while London fuels markets were closed due to a public holiday. "The market is calm, not alarmed by the inactivity," one trader said. Germany's Cal '13 baseload, the benchmark position for power delivery next year, was 30 cents down from Friday's close at 48.30 euros a megawatt hour, the lowest since Nov. 18, 2010, on the EEX bourse. It was 10 cents up from Friday in OTC trading at 48.60 euros. French Cal '13, at 49.90 euros, was 10 cents below Friday's OTC close, according to broker indications. Brent crude traded below $97 a barrel as weak U.S. and Chinese data fanned renewed fears of a global economic slowdown which would hit oil demand. Markets in the UK are closed on Monday and Tuesday for the Queen's Diamond Jubilee holiday, which means energy exchanges are closed and OTC gas and coal trading is very subdued. European carbon prices were down from Friday's closing levels but above eight-week lows reached early in the Friday trading session. The Dec '12 contract was 4 cents down at 6.43 euros/tonne. In the spot power market, German Tuesday delivery was one euro off at 45 euros due to higher wind and solar power supply projections. French day ahead baseload gained 70 cents to 46.20 euros compared with Friday levels. Traders cited cool weather for the time of year, which boosted demand. Weather data showed likely wind power output in Germany at over 5 GW on Tuesday, nearly twice Monday's level, and solar at 7.5 GW and 12.5 GW respectively on Monday and Tuesday, two and four times respectively the previous forecasts for the days. (Reporting by Vera Eckert; Editing by Alison Birrane)