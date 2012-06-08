* German's Cal 13 contract on EEX reaches 19-month low
* Spot firms on German demand seen rebounding
* French nuclear output availability to rise by 3 gigs next
week
PARIS, June 8 The German power contract for 2013
delivery on the EEX bourse hit a fresh 19-month low on Friday,
pulled lower by further falls in oil prices.
The 2013 delivery contract fell to 48.10 euros
($60.43) per megawatt hour (MWh) at 1030 GMT, down 16 cents on
the day. It earlier reached 47.90 euros, the lowest level since
Nov. 11, 2010, when the contract closed at 47.40 euros.
The French 2013 delivery contract in the over-the-counter
market fell to 49.30 euros, down 40 cents on the day.
Brent crude fell below $98.50 on Friday, tracking
declines in the euro and in European shares due to Spain's
worsening banking crisis and after the U.S. Federal Reserve
dashed hopes for fresh monetary stimulus measures.
Electricity spot prices rose on forecasts for a rebound in
power consumption on Monday after Germany's Corpus Christi
holiday this week, when demand fell.
France's Monday delivery prices firmed by 4.25 euros to
43.50 euros/MWh in the over-the-counter market, while the
equivalent German contract rose by 6.25 euros to 44.50
euros/MWh.
France's peak consumption was seen at 55,000 MW all of next
week, up from 54,300 MW on Friday. Temperatures were expected at
some 2 degrees below seasonal averages next week.
Nuclear output levels remained very low for the time of year
with French power grid RTE predicting levels would gradually
rise from the start of next week by some 3,000 MW.
($1 = 0.7960 euros)
(Reporting by Muriel Boselli,; Editing by Jane Baird)