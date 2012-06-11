* Spot power prices rise on lower wind power * European power grids say no supply risks this summer FRANKFURT/PARIS, June 11 Germany's front year power position hit a fresh 19-month low on Monday on lower coal prices and weakening sentiment, although gas, oil and carbon prices pointed higher. The EEX front-year baseload delivery position on a continuation chart reached an intraday low of 47.90 euros ($59.93) a megawatt hour (MWh) at 1630 GMT, down 20 cents from its Friday close. The German year-ahead position was last this low, at 47.72 euros on the bourse, on Nov. 17, 2010. The 2013 delivery contract in the wholesale market fell to 47.95 euros, down 10 cents on Friday's levels. The French 2013 delivery contract in the over-the-counter market fell by 40 cents to 49.30 euros per MWh. Deutsche Bank Research revised its forecast for the German power price curve lower as a result of the continuing debt crisis in the euro zone and its impact on demand, while the bank expected more renewable power facilities would be installed. The bank saw baseload power for 2012 at only 44.90 euros per MWh, compared with its March forecast of 51.90 euros, and 2013 delivery at 51.60 euros, down from 55.10 euros in the previous prediction. Spot power prices rose due to lower wind power and tighter nuclear availability in both France and Germany, where the Emsland reactor closed at the weekend for maintenance . Germany's day-ahead base was up 1.75 euros at 46.25 euros , while the French contract rose by 3.50 euros to 47.00 euros per MWh. Elsewhere, European power grid operators said the region faces no supply risks this summer, even under extreme weather conditions, echoing a report by French RTE for that country earlier. Some European countries may have to raise imports, but others may have to cut excessive production if they cannot use interconnectors to export their power, the ENTSO-E group in Brussels said in its summer outlook report. This reflects differing availability across borders in the bloc, which aims for energy harmony but consists of countries that only a generation ago used to aim for self-sufficiency in power. ($1 = 0.7993 euros) (Reporting by Vera Eckert and Muriel Boselli,; Editing by Jane Baird)