* Spot eases on the back of more renewable power * French hydropower levels set to rise next week PARIS, June 15 European electricity forward contracts rebounded on Friday from 19-month lows reached this week, underpinned by higher oil prices on expectations Greece's weekend election will not result in its exit from the euro zone, traders said. In the wholesale power market, German prices for 2013 delivery firmed by 15 cents to 48.05 euros per megawatt hour (MWh) while the French equivalent contract rose by 10 cents to 49.20 euros/MWh. U.S. stock indexes and oil received support from news on Thursday that officials from G20 nations, whose leaders are to meet in Mexico next week, said central banks were ready to take steps to stabilize financial markets by providing liquidity if needed in the wake of Greece's election. In the spot market, power prices in France and Germany fell on forecasts for more renewables, including hydropower fuelled by more rain, and a rise in nuclear power availability. Germany's Monday delivery contract fell by 6 euros to 40.50 euros/MWh while the French contract eased by 5.30 euros to 42.00 euros. French hydropower levels continued to rise this week to 75 percent of capacity, up two percentage points on the previous week, grid operator RTE data showed. French power grid RTE forecasts consumption will edge higher next week to 55,700 MW on Monday before rising to 56,800 MW on Wednesday. Demand peaked at 56,400 MW on Friday. The French power grid also predicts that nuclear availability levels will rise by 2,500 MW by the end of next week to 42,750 MW. (Reporting by Muriel Boselli; editing by James Jukwey)