* Spot prices higher on lower wind power forecast * Temperatures set to climb, more storms to break out FRANKFURT/PARIS, June 18 Germany's front year power hit a further 19-month low on Monday having initially attempted to post gains after the Greek election on Sunday made unlikely a sudden exit of euro zone. "Later on, the general unease over the great big financial mess in the euro zone took hold and the optimism evaporated," one trader said. The EEX bourse's front-year German baseload contract reached 47.60 euros a megawatt hour, down 45 cents from Friday and its lowest since Nov. 11, 2010's 47.40 euros. Its earlier intrady high was 48.20 euros. It has lost 9 percent this year to date. France's continuous front-year contract on the EEX bourse fell by 37 cents to 48.88 euros/MWh. Oil behaved similarly, posting early gains and then falling on reappearing concern about the euro bloc's economic health. Coal and carbon prices also declined. Spot prices were higher as wind power forecast fell to zero for the day ahead after over 10 GW of wind capacity had been utilised at the weekend. But overall, the summer trend is lower as there is no sign of any heat waves that would boost consumption, traders said. Week ahead and July prices were also down. Temperatures in France are set to gradually climb to above seasonal averages this week, with daytime temperatures reaching 25 degrees on Thursday, according to French weather forecaster Meteo France. Storms will continue to break out across France this week. Swiss water reservoir are also looking healthy after a dry spell early in the year meaning the country is more able to tap into hydropower and less dependent on neighbours in the region for imports. The German day ahead baseload position was 6.15 euros up at 46.65 euros and peakload power for Tuesday gained 8 euros to 54 euros. In France, the corresponding contract rose by 4 euros to 46 euros per MWh. (Reporting by Vera Eckert and Muriel Boselli; editing by William Hardy)