* German, French power curve struggles at 19-month lows * Fuels environment negative in euro zone crisis * Spot up on lower wind power outlook FRANKFURT, June 19 Germany's front-year power traded near a 19-month low on Tuesday as euro zone woes curbed demand prospects. "An immediate Greek euro zone exit has been averted (by Sunday's election outcome), but the debt crisis is still escalating, undermining confidence in Europe's internal energy market," one trader said. "I'm undecided for the rest of the day," he added. The EEX bourse's front-year German baseload contract was down 5 cents on the day at 47.55 euros ($59.82) a megawatt hour but touched a low of 47.35 euros earlier in the session. This was its lowest since Nov. 11, 2010, when it traded at 47.05 euros. It has lost over 9 percent this year to date. France's contract for 2013 traded at 49.0 euros in the over-the-counter market BY1FR-1Y, 5 cents off the previous OTC close and compared with a previous settle of 48.90 euros on the EEX, where it was untraded. Oil traded below $96, close to 16-month lows as Spain's rising borrowing costs showed Europe was nowhere near resolving its debt crisis. Coal and gas prices also declined. The latter are forecast by Societe Generale to fall in the coming 12 months on weak demand and rising Russian supply. EU carbon emissions allowances staged a bit of a recovery, rising for a ninth straight day on some optimism that the EU will make a set-aside proposal next month to prop up the market. Spot power prices were higher as wind power forecasts remained below 5 GW for the next three days after over 10 GW of wind capacity had been utilised at the weekend. Overall the summer price trend is lower as there is no sign of any heat waves that would boost consumption, traders said. Week-ahead and July prices were also down. Temperatures in the region are set to climb to 18 degrees Celsius on the coast and mostly 22 to 25 degrees in the centre, with 30 degrees possible in the southeast. But there will also be showers and storms in various regions for the rest of the week, when temperatures will ease again slightly. The German day-ahead baseload position BD1DE-D was up 2 euros at 48.85 euros, and peakload power for Wednesday gained 3.85 euros to 57.85 euros. In France, the corresponding base contract rose by 2.50 euros to 48.5 euros per MWh. Spain's Iberdrola may team up with a peer or a private equity firm to finance its 1.6 billion euro investment in a wind farm off Germany's Baltic coast. ($1 = 0.7949 euros) (Reporting by Vera Eckert, editing by Jane Baird)