* Unplanned nuclear outages push French spot prices up * Higher solar, wind output drag German contrat lower * Forward prices off 19-month lows on higher oil PARIS, June 22 French spot power prices decoupled from their German equivalents on Friday, with nuclear plant outages in France pushing Monday's contract higher, while Germany's rising wind and solar output weighed on prices. The German day-ahead baseload position fell 3.25 euros to 38.25 euros ($47.95) a megawatt hour while the corresponding contract in France rose 2.25 euros to 44.00 euros per MWh. "Consumption is quite weak in France because the weather is unusually poor for June, but all these unplanned nuclear outages mean spot prices remain high," a trader said. The outage level in French nuclear energy is at its highest for the past four years, traders said, with about 35.4 percent of France's nuclear production capacity currently offline. However, forecasts for sunnier weather and wind across the Rhine next week meant German renewable output was expected to rise, a trader said. Along the forward curve, front-year power contracts rebounded slightly, tracking the bounce in oil prices as investors' focus shifted to a possible resolution to Europe's debt crisis rather than on weak data. The leaders of Germany, France, Italy and Spain agreed on Friday on a 130 billion euro ($156 billion) package to revive economic growth in Europe but split over issuing joint bonds to combat the euro zone's debt crisis. Though higher on the day, Brent crude oil was still headed for its worst weekly drop in a year, having fallen more than 8 percent this week. Brent crude was last up $1.66 at $90.89 a barrel. Germany's Cal '13 contract rose 60 cents to 48.35 euros, while the equivalent French contract for the year ahead was 70 cents higher at 49.8 euros, off 19-month lows hit earlier this week. ($1 = 0.7977 euros) (Reporting by Michel Rose; editing by James Jukwey)