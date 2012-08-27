* Tighter supply lifts prompt * Curve flat as London fuel markets stay closed FRANKFURT, Aug 27 Lower solar power output in a cooler weather spell with low wind boosted European spot electricity prices on Monday, as it curbed supplies, traders said. Germany's Tuesday delivery baseload was 6.10 euros up on the day at 51.90 euros ($65) per megawatt hour, while the equivalent day-ahead French contract rose by 8.40 euros to 53.40 euros per MWh. Temperatures fell over the weekend, but weather watchers were undecided over the second half of the week. French grid operator RTE reported seven delayed restart dates for reactors. Currently, just over 31 percent of the total production capacity is offline. German plant outages included EnBW's Karlsruhe coal-fired block 7, where 505 MW of load will be stay offline until Sept. 3 and RWE's Bergkamen A which is undergoing maintenance until Sept. 2, taking 717 MW of capacity out of supply. Along the power forwards curve, prices rose with crude oil on worries that a Tropical Storm could hit U.S. oil production. but later pared gains. London coal and gas markets were closed due to a bank holiday. Germany's benchmark 2013 contract for baseload delivery next year was last unchanged from Friday at 49.70 euros. The equivalent French contract was flat at 51.70 euros. Crude oil futures rose above $114 a barrel. Apart from the storm worries, prices took support from hints of another round of monetary stimulus by the U.S. Federal Reserve. Germany's energy strategy will cost consumers dearly as costs for new renewable power generation units and networks must be passed on, the head of Vattenfall's German unit said. The comment came a day before Chancellor Angela Merkel is to meet with industry, unions and social causes lobbyists on run-away power prices, which already need reining in. ($1 = 0.7989 euros) (Reporting by Vera Eckert, editing by William Hardy)