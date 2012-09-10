* Hot weather phase to end by mid-week * German prompt up, French down, both at par with each other * Key power curve contracts little changed FRANKFURT, Sept 10 German spot electricity prices rose on Monday, due to lower solar output projections, while those in France eased slightly, with equivalent prices in both markets reaching parity. German baseload power for Tuesday gained 1.20 euros to 53.10 euros ($6,800) per megawatt-hour (MWh) while French spot baseload for the day ahead traded 60 cents down from its Friday level to an identical 53.10 euros. Point Carbon data showed German solar output may fall to 3,816 MWh/h on Tuesday from just under 6,000 MWh/h on Monday. Wind power will be rising briefly on Tuesday only to languish not far away from Monday levels again on Wednesday and Thursday. Power consumption is to edge higher on Tuesday and Wednesday in both markets while French nuclear plant supply remains tight. German utility RWE, among unscheduled outages, reported that its brown coal plant Neurath D of 601 MW capacity is offline due to boiler problems at least until Wednesday. Weather reports said that the hot temperatures in Germany of around 25 to 29 degrees Celsius, which have been responsible for a brief demand rise for air conditioning, will ease into a range between 13 and 18 degrees by Wednesday. In the power forwards market, German prices were lower than on the previous Friday but they were higher in France. Intraday price moves were small. Fuel market trends differed - gas, coal and carbon prices were weaker but oil prices gained on expectations for economic stimulus measures. Brent crude climbed towards $115 on growing hopes that signs of economic slowdown in China and the United States will encourage the Federal Reserve to pump more money into the economy. Germany's benchmark baseload year-ahead contract eased 10 cents to 49.20 euros, while its French equivalent edged 5 cents higher to 51.55 euros. In carbon market news, the European Energy Exchange (EEX) said it has been chosen by the European Commission to operate as the transitional common auction platform for emission allowances for the third EU trading period, beginning next year. ($1 = 0.7812 euros) (Reporting by Vera Eckert,; Editing by Anthony Barker)