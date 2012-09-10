* Hot weather phase to end by mid-week
* German prompt up, French down, both at par with each other
* Key power curve contracts little changed
FRANKFURT, Sept 10 German spot electricity
prices rose on Monday, due to lower solar output projections,
while those in France eased slightly, with equivalent prices in
both markets reaching parity.
German baseload power for Tuesday gained 1.20 euros
to 53.10 euros ($6,800) per megawatt-hour (MWh) while French
spot baseload for the day ahead traded 60 cents down
from its Friday level to an identical 53.10 euros.
Point Carbon data showed German solar output may fall to
3,816 MWh/h on Tuesday from just under 6,000 MWh/h on Monday.
Wind power will be rising briefly on Tuesday only to languish
not far away from Monday levels again on Wednesday and Thursday.
Power consumption is to edge higher on Tuesday and Wednesday
in both markets while French nuclear plant supply remains tight.
German utility RWE, among unscheduled outages, reported that
its brown coal plant Neurath D of 601 MW capacity is offline due
to boiler problems at least until Wednesday.
Weather reports said that the hot temperatures in Germany of
around 25 to 29 degrees Celsius, which have been responsible for
a brief demand rise for air conditioning, will ease into a range
between 13 and 18 degrees by Wednesday.
In the power forwards market, German prices were lower than
on the previous Friday but they were higher in France. Intraday
price moves were small.
Fuel market trends differed - gas, coal and carbon prices
were weaker but oil prices gained on expectations for economic
stimulus measures.
Brent crude climbed towards $115 on growing hopes that signs
of economic slowdown in China and the United States will
encourage the Federal Reserve to pump more money into the
economy.
Germany's benchmark baseload year-ahead contract eased 10
cents to 49.20 euros, while its French equivalent
edged 5 cents higher to 51.55 euros.
In carbon market news, the European Energy Exchange (EEX)
said it has been chosen by the European Commission to operate as
the transitional common auction platform for emission allowances
for the third EU trading period, beginning next
year.
($1 = 0.7812 euros)
(Reporting by Vera Eckert,; Editing by Anthony Barker)