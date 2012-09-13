* Wind power output seen to rise by over 9,000 MWh/h in Germany * Big renewable output coincides with low end-of-week activity PARIS, Sept 12 European spot electricity prices fell sharply on Thursday on the back of big increases in wind and solar output forecasts, coinciding with the end of week slow-down in industrial activity, traders said. The German electricity contract for Friday delivery plunged by 22 euros to 31.50 euros per megawatt hour (MWh) in the over-the-counter market while the French contract eased by 8.25 euros to 45.50 euros/MWh. Wind power output is expected to rise by more than 9,000 MWh/h, and could hit levels as high as 15,000 MWh/h during mid-day hours, Point Carbon analysts said. Solar power production is also expected to increase on Friday by 6,000 MWh/h in the highest production hours, Point Carbon added. Consumption in Germany and France will fall on Friday due to the weekly business cycle. Temperatures are also seen rising. A number of outages in gas and coal-fired power plants did not outweigh the trend. This includes RWE's brown-coal fired Weisweiler G of 590 MW capacity, where an unscheduled outage is due to likely last to Sept. 15. Sector peer EnBW is to take its 508 MW coal-fired power station Rostock offline for four days from Sept. 30, according to its website. Along the curve, 2013 delivery contracts eased despite a rise in oil prices to four-month highs in volatile trading. The German contract for baseload fell by 15 cents to 48.60 euros/MWh while the French contract fell by 65 cents to 50 euros/MWh. (Reporting by Muriel Boselli and Marion Douet; editing by James Jukwey)