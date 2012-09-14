* Monday prices recover on fading German renewable forecasts
* French spot nuclear availability remains tight
* Power curve rebounds from Thursday lows on firmer fuels
FRANKFURT, Sept 14 European spot electricity
prices rose on Friday, largely reversing the drastic falls of
the previous day as wind and solar output volumes looked set to
wane early in the coming week.
Germany's baseload contract for Monday jumped 20
euros to 51.40 euros a megawatt hour (MWh) from what was paid
for Friday delivery, having plunged 22 euros the day before on
forecasts for a massive wind power influx.
French Monday power was 6.10 euros up at 51.60 euros, near
par with Germany. The position had fallen 8.25 euros a day
earlier.
"The German wind factors were a one-off, it seems, as prices
are back to more typical levels," one trader said.
German wind power output is expected to drop from Friday
levels of up to 15 GW to around 5 GW on Saturday and 2.5 GW
Sunday, weather data showed. Levels are expected to remain at
that low level up to around Sept. 19 when they could double.
Solar power production is expected to ease from 17.5 GW in
the highest production hours on Friday to below 15 GW on Monday.
French nuclear availability was still tight despite
published plans to bring back a number of reactors from extended
maintenance outages next week, traders said.
Available German and Austrian power plant capacity is likely
to rise by 5.8 percent in the week to Sept. 21 with additions at
coal, gas-fired and hydroelectric plants due to override the
losses arising from a nuclear reactor outage, EEX data
showed.
South German utility EnBW is due to take the 1,400 MW
Neckarwestheim 2 reactor offline on Sept. 15 for a four-week
outage.
Along the power curve, 2013 delivery contracts rose from
fresh six-week lows as crude oil, carbon and gas prices firmed.
The German contract for baseload next year, Cal '13, edged
10 cents higher to 48.70 euros/MWh.
The same French contract has a near 2-euro premium over
Germany at 50.80 euros, reflecting anticipated problems with
sustaining nuclear capacity and production volumes over the long
term.
In other news, France will close its oldest nuclear power
plant, Fessenheim, at the end of 2016, according to President
Francois Hollande. This will bring previous closure dates
forward by a few months.
Cologne utility Rheinenergie said its is to go ahead with
the construction of a new gas-fired power station, a 450 to 600
MW combined heat and power unit costing up to 500 million euros
and due to come on stream in 2016.
(Reporting by Vera Eckert; Editing by Alison Birrane)