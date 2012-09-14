* Monday prices recover on fading German renewable forecasts * French spot nuclear availability remains tight * Power curve rebounds from Thursday lows on firmer fuels FRANKFURT, Sept 14 European spot electricity prices rose on Friday, largely reversing the drastic falls of the previous day as wind and solar output volumes looked set to wane early in the coming week. Germany's baseload contract for Monday jumped 20 euros to 51.40 euros a megawatt hour (MWh) from what was paid for Friday delivery, having plunged 22 euros the day before on forecasts for a massive wind power influx. French Monday power was 6.10 euros up at 51.60 euros, near par with Germany. The position had fallen 8.25 euros a day earlier. "The German wind factors were a one-off, it seems, as prices are back to more typical levels," one trader said. German wind power output is expected to drop from Friday levels of up to 15 GW to around 5 GW on Saturday and 2.5 GW Sunday, weather data showed. Levels are expected to remain at that low level up to around Sept. 19 when they could double. Solar power production is expected to ease from 17.5 GW in the highest production hours on Friday to below 15 GW on Monday. French nuclear availability was still tight despite published plans to bring back a number of reactors from extended maintenance outages next week, traders said. Available German and Austrian power plant capacity is likely to rise by 5.8 percent in the week to Sept. 21 with additions at coal, gas-fired and hydroelectric plants due to override the losses arising from a nuclear reactor outage, EEX data showed. South German utility EnBW is due to take the 1,400 MW Neckarwestheim 2 reactor offline on Sept. 15 for a four-week outage. Along the power curve, 2013 delivery contracts rose from fresh six-week lows as crude oil, carbon and gas prices firmed. The German contract for baseload next year, Cal '13, edged 10 cents higher to 48.70 euros/MWh. The same French contract has a near 2-euro premium over Germany at 50.80 euros, reflecting anticipated problems with sustaining nuclear capacity and production volumes over the long term. In other news, France will close its oldest nuclear power plant, Fessenheim, at the end of 2016, according to President Francois Hollande. This will bring previous closure dates forward by a few months. Cologne utility Rheinenergie said its is to go ahead with the construction of a new gas-fired power station, a 450 to 600 MW combined heat and power unit costing up to 500 million euros and due to come on stream in 2016. (Reporting by Vera Eckert; Editing by Alison Birrane)