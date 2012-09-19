* German Cal '13 at new 7-week low * German prompt falls on ample solar supply * French prompt up on nuclear tightness * TenneT wins Austrian capacity as winter reserve FRANKFURT, Sept 19 European power curve prices dropped on Wednesday along with those of oil and carbon, with the German benchmark reaching the lowest level since July 25. The German contract for baseload next year, Cal '13 , was 10 cents down at 47.90 euros ($63.00), while its French equivalent BY1FR-1Y remained untraded at 50.75 euros. Oil prices fell to a six-week low as worries about the perilous state of Spain's finances returned to the fore, snuffing out gains after Japan's central bank became the latest to further open its monetary taps. Carbon was above Tuesday's one-month low but still weak after news that more supply of emissions rights will likely enter the market his year. Dec. 2012 expiry EUAs were at 7.72 euros a tonne. Spot power was mixed, with German prices down on ample solar supply while those in France perked up. Traders cited falling temperatures and more delays to reactor returning to the grid. Paluel 3 was offline unscheduled while outage end dates at Tricastin 1, Nogent 1 and Blayais 3 were shown as delayed. Wind output in Germany will be modest at less than 5 GW this week and looks set to be highly volatile early next week. Germany's day-ahead contract edged 5 cents down to 52.65 euros/MWh. France's equivalent rose 1.25 euros to 53.40 euros. Dutch TenneT's German subsidiary which operates the north-south power grid, said it had signed up 940 megawatts of reserve from Austrian generators for the coming winter. Last winter, there were a few tight supply situations after Germany in 2011 switched off 40 percent of its nuclear capacity. ($1 = 0.7660 euros) (Reporting by Vera Eckert; editing by James Jukwey)