* Germany, France prompt slightly down, demand broadly flat * EDF's Blayais 2 reactor returns to the grid PARIS, Sept 20 European spot power prices eased on Thursday, a slight decrease in consumption in France and expectations for more nuclear power production more than offsetting forecasts for lower German wind electricity production. Germany's day-ahead contract shed about 40 cents to 52.25 euros megawatt per hour. France's equivalent prompt prices fell 15 cents to 53.25 euros MWh. "Small changes in the fundamentals are expected for tomorrow," Thomson Reuters Point Carbon analysts wrote. "In France, the nuclear availability is reported to increase 800 MW. In Germany, the available capacity is reported to increase around 2000 MW." EDF's Blayais 2 nuclear reactor returned to the grid on Thursday after a 6-day unplanned outage. According to a Reuters estimate, the share of France's nuclear production capacity currently offline fell to 14,650 MW or 23.16 percent, even though two planned restart dates were delayed on Thursday. Temperatures in Germany and France were expected to rise slightly, with hardly any impact on expected demand. German wind power output was forecast to fall by 640 MW on Friday, while the country's solar electricity production was set to rise 290 MW. Brent crude prices rose more than $1, recovering from a six-week low and halting a three-day slide of more than 7 percent, while U.S. crude edged up in choppy trading as the front-month October contract approached expiration. The German contract for baseload next year, Cal '13 , was 32 cents up at 48.12 euros ($62.33), while its French equivalent BY1FR-1Y fell 85 cents to 49.9 euros. ($1 = 0.7721 euros) (Reporting by Michel Rose, editing by William Hardy)