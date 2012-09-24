* German Cal '13 base at three-month low
* If that is breached, prices revert to late 2010 levels
* Spot mixed, France keeps premium
FRANKFURT, Sept 24 European power curve
contracts fell early on Monday in a selling bout triggered by
weaker oil prices and a lack of signals ahead of the
demand-intensive fourth quarter.
Traders said sentiment had been hit by the realisation that
German industry will not sustain its ability to shrug off the
euro zone crisis, which affects demand.
"Also, there is no problem with supply which is reflected in
relatively weak short-term prices. We'd need a crisis there to
see prices go up," one said.
The German contract for baseload next year, Cal '13
, was 25 cents down at 47.65 euros ($62) a megawatt
hour in early OTC trading. The French contract was indicated at
50 euros, down 15 cents from Friday.
Brent crude futures fell below $111 a barrel, dragged down
by a firm dollar and worries about weak economic growth in key
consumer nations.
Coal and carbon prices were also lower.
Spot power prices were mixed, with German day-ahead base
gaining on the arrival of a low pressure weather front, which
brought lower temperatures and boosted demand.
Prices in France on the other hand were steady but carry a
premium over Germany as tight nuclear supply is only gradually
easing.
Germany's day-ahead contract for Tuesday baseload
delivery rose 1.65 euros to 44.65 euros/MWh. France's equivalent
prompt price was steady at 45.90 euros.
Wind production in Germany is set to pick up, boosting
supply by up to 15 GW at peak times on Tuesday. But output is
due to fall back sharply after that and stay below 5 GW for the
rest of the week.
($1 = 0.7699 euros)
(Reporting by Vera Eckert; Editing by Alison Birrane)