* German Cal '13 base at three-month low * If that is breached, prices revert to late 2010 levels * Spot mixed, France keeps premium FRANKFURT, Sept 24 European power curve contracts fell early on Monday in a selling bout triggered by weaker oil prices and a lack of signals ahead of the demand-intensive fourth quarter. Traders said sentiment had been hit by the realisation that German industry will not sustain its ability to shrug off the euro zone crisis, which affects demand. "Also, there is no problem with supply which is reflected in relatively weak short-term prices. We'd need a crisis there to see prices go up," one said. The German contract for baseload next year, Cal '13 , was 25 cents down at 47.65 euros ($62) a megawatt hour in early OTC trading. The French contract was indicated at 50 euros, down 15 cents from Friday. Brent crude futures fell below $111 a barrel, dragged down by a firm dollar and worries about weak economic growth in key consumer nations. Coal and carbon prices were also lower. Spot power prices were mixed, with German day-ahead base gaining on the arrival of a low pressure weather front, which brought lower temperatures and boosted demand. Prices in France on the other hand were steady but carry a premium over Germany as tight nuclear supply is only gradually easing. Germany's day-ahead contract for Tuesday baseload delivery rose 1.65 euros to 44.65 euros/MWh. France's equivalent prompt price was steady at 45.90 euros. Wind production in Germany is set to pick up, boosting supply by up to 15 GW at peak times on Tuesday. But output is due to fall back sharply after that and stay below 5 GW for the rest of the week. ($1 = 0.7699 euros) (Reporting by Vera Eckert; Editing by Alison Birrane)