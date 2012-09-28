* German wind power seen low in first half next week * French EDF delays more reactor restarts * Curve prices up with oil FRANKFURT, Sept 28 European spot electricity prices for Monday delivery gained in Friday trading as German wind power output was seen halving by Monday from 6 gigagwatt (GW) levels forecast for the weekend. French coal and nuclear generation supplies were also forecast lower for early next week, which will see lower demand in the region due to Germany's Oct. 3 national holiday. French operator EDF delayed restarts at its Cattenom 3, Cruas 3 and Paluel 2 reactors, having delayed restarts at Blayais 1, Tricastin 1 and Nogent 1 a day earlier. France's day-ahead contract for Monday gained 2.75 euros to 51.75 euros ($67.00) per megawatt hour (MWh) in the over-the-counter market. The German corresponding contract gained 1.80 euros to 47.90 euros. The week ahead positions were lower due to the German demand shortfall. The expiring month ahead contract (October) in Germany lost 40 cents on the day to 46.40 euros, but in France added 80 cents to 51.15 euros - a strong premium over the neighbouring country. The advancing cooler weather impacts more strongly on French prices as some 30 percent of the country's households use electrical heating, while in Germany nearly all households heat with oil and gas. Available power capacity in Germany next week is due to rise 8.9 percent to Oct. 5, data from power bourse EEX showed. Along the power curve, annual baseload supply for 2013 edged 5 cents higher in Germany to 47.90 euros while the French equivalent was 40 cents higher at 50.35 euros. The German benchmark Cal '13 had hit 47.50 euros on Sept. 24, which was close to a two-year low. Oil prices were firmer above $112 Friday as plans for economic reform in Spain temporarily eased investor concerns about Europe's debt crisis, whilst tight gasoline supply in the United States also underpinned the crude market. Coal, gas and carbon prices were lower. ($1 = 0.7775 euros) (Reporting by Vera Eckert; Editing by Catherine Evans)