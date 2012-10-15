* Ample renewables weigh on spot prices * Next week prices fall on greater nuclear capacity PARIS, Oct 15 German spot electricity prices fell sharply on Monday, driven lower by forecasts of ample wind and solar power capacity the next day despite consumption starting to creep up again and two unplanned outages in France, traders said. Germany's spot contract for baseload delivery fell by 9.50 euros per megawatt hour (MWh) to 41.75 euros in the over-the-counter market while the French equivalent contract eased by 1 euro to 57.50 euros. Wind power production capacity is expected to rise by 3,000 MW to 7,300 MW on average. Consumption is expected up by 1,000 MW while demand in France is seen to rise by 1,500 MW as temperatures fall below the seasonal average. Two unexpected outages at EDF's Cattenom plant did not outweigh the overall bearish market tone. Prices for next week were also lower on the back of forecasts showing a sharp rise in nuclear power availability. According to a Reuters estimate, 15,900 MW or 25.13 percent of France's nuclear production capacity is currently offline. This puts the online availability at 47,360 MW or 74.87 percent. France's RTE predicts EDF will reconnect over 5,000 MW in nuclear power capacity by early next week to 51,750 MW. Along the curve, 2013 delivery contracts for baseload eased after U.S. crude, gasoline and heating oil futures all fell more than 1 percent. The French 2013 delivery contract for baseload fell by 70 cents to 49.45 euros/MWh while the German contract dropped by 50 cents to 47.00 euros. (Reporting by Muriel Boselli; Editing by Anthony Barker)