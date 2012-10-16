* Five new unplanned outages at EDF's nuclear reactors
* Wind, solar power capacity to fall in Germany, rise in
France
PARIS, Oct 16 European spot electricity prices
were mixed on Tuesday, with the German contract higher on
forecasts showing a dip in wind and solar power capacity and the
French contract down on the back of lower demand combined with
strong winds, traders said.
The German contract for Wednesday delivery baselaod
rose by 3.25 euros to 45.00 euros per megawatt hour (MWh) in the
wholesale market. The French corresponding contract
dropped by 7.75 euros to 49.75 euros/MWh.
More unplanned nuclear reactor outages in France did not
outweigh the bearish market tone.
While France's RTE predicts EDF will reconnect over 7,000 MW
in nuclear power capacity by early next week to 51,718 MW, the
target may be hard to meet as the utility reported in the past
two days five new unplanned outages.
"In France we expect wind power levels to ramp up
significantly day on day, especially in the later part of the
day," a Point Carbon analyst said. "Levels are expected to reach
3.5 GW during peak," he added.
By contrast, wind levels in Germany are expected to fall by
some 3.5 GW on top of a big reduction in solar power capacity.
Along the curve, prices edged higher despite a fall in oil
prices as Brent's front-month contract approached expiration at
the end of the session and under pressure from ample U.S. crude
supply and concerns about economic growth in Europe and China.
Germany's benchmark for 2013 delivery baseload BY1DE-1Y
rose by 25 cents to 47.25 euros/MWh while the French contract
BY1FR-1Y firmed by 10 cents to 49.55 euros.
(Reporting by Muriel Boselli; editing by James Jukwey)