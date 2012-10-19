* Lower German wind, solar push spot up * Above-average temperatures keep lid on demand PARIS, Oct 19 European spot electricity prices climbed on Friday, boosted by forecasts for a drop in renewable power production in Germany and France for next week, traders said. French baseload for Friday delivery was up 3 euros to 50 euros ($65.46) per megawatt hour (MWh), while the equivalent German contract jumped 5.7 euros to 47.7 euros per MWh in the wholesale market. "Wind production forecasts for Monday are very low for both Germany and France," wrote Thomson Reuters Point Carbon analysts. German wind electricity output is set to fall to less than a third of Friday's levels, to about 550 MW. "Although still expected somewhat above normal, German solar power production for Monday currently looks to be about 3,000 MWh/h lower than today's levels during peak production hours," they added in a report. In France, nuclear power availability has gradually improved to stand at about 75.5 percent on Friday, but French grid RTE said EDF's 900-MW nuclear reactor Bugey 5 will not get back online before Thursday. Temperatures in the Central Western Europe (CWE) area are expected to remain 3 to 4 degrees Celsius above normal over the weekend and the start of next week, containing power consumption. Along the forward curve, prices were slightly higher, tracking a rise in oil prices. Brent oil prices edged up towards $113 a barrel, retracing some of Thursday's losses after the shutdown of a key pipeline in the United States, and news of further delays in the restart of the UK's Buzzard oilfield. Germany's benchmark for 2013 delivery baseload BY1DE-1Y rose by 35 cents to 47.60 euros/MWh while the French contract BY1FR-1Y was up 50 cents to 50.45 euros. ($1 = 0.7638 euros) (Reporting by Michel Rose; editing by James Jukwey)