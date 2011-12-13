FRANKFURT, Dec 13 German and French prompt power prices on Tuesday firmed on prospects that the high levels of wind power supply seen in recent days will fall slightly over the next two days and then sharply at the weekend. German day-ahead baseload gained 1.70 euros a megawatt hour to 47.80 euros in the over-the-counter market, while French Wednesday delivery gained one euro to 47.60 euros. "This kind of wind volatility is typical of the time of year, and a number of thermal outages have also boosted the nearby," one trader said. Wind power capacity used during peak day times will drop from just under 20,000 MW on Wednesday to 17,000 MW on Thursday followed by a slump to near zero on Friday, he said, adding that the weekend could see maximum usage of 5,000 MW. E.ON reported nearly 2,000 MW of hard and brown coal-fired capacity was offline until at least Wednesday/Thursday, while its Buschhaus block could be offline until Dec. 19 due to boiler trouble. RWE reported problems at brown coal plant Weiseweiler H and D and its G and H gas turbine units and an outage until around Dec. 15 at the 788 MW Ibbenbuehren B hard coal block. Along the power curve, key positions were lower on the day but up from intraday lows after oil made up for sharp losses in the previous session to gain on a demand growth forecast for 2012 from the IEA. Cal '12 baseload BY1DE-1Y power in Germany eased by 5 cents to 52.60 euros, along with sharp losses in carbon prices, while gas traded up and coal sideways. French Cal '12 shed 15 cents to 50.95 euros. (Reporting by Vera Eckert; Editing by Jane Baird)