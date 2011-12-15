* German Cal '12 baseload off 10 cents at 51.85 euros/MWh
* Lowest since Feb 16
* Day ahead power eases on wind supply
FRANKFURT, Dec 15 German and French power
curve prices fell sharply early on Thursday on a weak fuel
complex and on the back of oil's plunge in the previous session,
although Brent prices have since recouped some losses.
"It is a logical move but there is not too much volume on
it," one trader said.
German Cal '12 baseload BY1DE-1Y traded 10 cents down on
the day to 51.85 euros a megawatt hour (MWh), the lowest level
since Feb 16's 57.70 euros, according to Reuters data for the
over-the-counter market.
French Cal '12 base BY1FR-1Y shed 25 cents to 50.50 euros.
The prospect of more sovereign ratings downgrades and a
gloomy outlook for the euro zone economy after two years of
turmoil has overshadowed the outlook for its industrial energy
demand.
Oil investors seized the opportunity to buy after the
Wednesday session saw the biggest plunge, by more than 4
percent, in nearly three months.
The Dec '11 European carbon contract was at 6.48 euros a
tonne after its plunge on Wednesday to a new record low of 6.30
euros.
Coal prices were weaker and the euro steadied just off new
11-month lows.
Spot power prices were lower in both countries on higher
wind output expectations for Friday although some of this was
offset by higher demand predictions.
The French Thursday delivery baseload price was 25
cents off at 47.75 euros and Germany's day ahead baseload was
1.15 euros down at 47.25 euros.
Gale force winds bringing cooler temperatures are forecast
for Germany from Friday night onwards.
(Reporting by Vera Eckert; Editing by Alison Birrane)