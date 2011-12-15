* German Cal '12 baseload creeps to 52.05 euros/MWh after
early dip
* Day ahead power eases on wind supply
FRANKFURT/PARIS, Dec 15 German power curve
prices on Thursday afternoon rebounded from an earlier 10-month
low as oil recovered from heavy losses in the previous session
and coal and carbon posted gains.
German Cal '12 baseload BY1DE-1Y rose to 52.20 euros from
just under 52.oo on Wednesday, having dipped to 51.85 euros
earlier, the lowest level since Feb 16's 57.70 euros.
By contrast, French Cal '12 base BY1FR-1Y dipped by 35
cents to 50.40 euros per megawatt hour.
The prospect of more sovereign ratings downgrades and a
gloomy outlook for the euro zone economy after two years of
turmoil has overshadowed the outlook for its industrial energy
demand.
Oil investors seized the opportunity to buy after the
Wednesday session saw a 4 percent plunge, the biggest in nearly
three months. Prices climbed towards $106, also supported by a
weaker dollar, before settling back.
The Dec '11 European carbon contract at 1443 GMT was up
36 cents on the day at 6.81 euros a tonne after its plunge on
Wednesday to a new record low of 6.30 euros.
Spot power prices were lower in both countries on
higher wind output expectations for Friday although some of this
was offset by higher demand predictions.
The French Friday delivery baseload price was 50
cents lower at 47.50 euros and Germany's day ahead baseload was
1. 40 euros down at 47
euros.
Gale force winds bringing cooler temperatures are forecast
for Germany from Friday night onwards.
EU energy commissioner Guenther Oettinger, on release of a
road map towards 2030 goals, said that shifting to renewable
energy will ultimately cost the bloc around the same as business
as usual and the EU needs to set the next steps towards
low-carbon power soon.
France does not rule out closing the Fessenheim plant, the
country's oldest nuclear power plant in eastern France, the
ecology minister said on Thursday, adding a decision would be
made after results of stress tests are announced at the start of
2012.
In other news, French bank Credit Agricole will
stop trading commodities and cut down on commodities trade
financing, leaving what has been a lucrative business as the
euro zone debt crisis forces European banks to reassess exposure
to risk.
The deepening euro zone debt crisis has hit French banks
hard as traditional sources of dollar funding have evaporated
and as they face pressure to meet tougher capital requirements.
Cargill Inc. has cut 125 jobs worldwide from its energy,
transportation and metals operations and merged its European and
U.S. power, gas, and coal trading divisions, sources close to
the company said on Thursday.
(Reporting by Vera Eckert and Muriel Boselli; editing by Keiron
Henderson)