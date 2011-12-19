* German Cal '12 baseload at 51.55 euros/MWh * Lowest since Feb. 9, weak fuels cited * Prompt sharply down on more wind than forecast FRANKFURT, Dec 19 Weaker fuels prices dragged German and French power forwards lower on Monday, with Germany's year-ahead hitting a new 10-month low, as mild weather and plenty of wind also pulled spot power positions down. Traders said there was little support for the curve, given that oil, coal and carbon prices were lower and with no extreme winter weather in sight. "This is also affecting the January and first-quarter positions," one said. German Cal '12 baseload, BY1DE-1Y the year ahead delivery contract which will expire at the end of this year, was at 51.55 euros a megawatt hour. This was 35 cents down from Friday and the lowest level since Feb. 9, Reuters data for the over-the-counter market showed. SocGen in a daily report recommended "sell" for the contract, pegging next support at 51.30 euros. The same French contract BY1FR-1Y, Cal '12 base, was at 49.65 euros, down 65 cents from Friday. Brent crude fell below $103 on ongoing concerns over the euro zone debt crisis while Europe coal prices for 2012 were down over $1 at $112.20 and Dec '11 emissions were 3.70 percent off at 6.50 euros/tonne. In the spot power market, French Tuesday delivery baseload was 7.60 euros down at 52 euros while Tuesday baseload in Germany was 5.25 euros down at 49.75 euros. Traders cited faster wind speeds than forecast for early this week, which boosted supply, while above average temperatures have failed to spur prompt power demand. Temperatures are zero to 5 degrees on Monday and are forecast to rise to up to 6 degrees maximum on Tueday, and 8 degrees on Wednesday, said met office DWD, also forecasting strong wind up to Wednesday. In plant outages, RWE newly reported the Gersteinwerk K2 block of 608 MW offline for under a day. It also reported a combined 1,800 MW of gas and coal capacity offline since last Friday, but mostly for a day or two only. Overall thermal capacity supply is comfortable, traders said. (Reporting by Vera Eckert; Editing by Alison Birrane)