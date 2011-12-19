* German Cal '12 baseload at 51.50 euros/MWh
* Lowest since Feb. 9, weak fuels cited
* Prompt sharply down on more wind than forecast
(Updates prices, fuels trends, adds E.ON outage data)
FRANKFURT, Dec 19 Weaker fuels prices
dragged German and French power forwards lower on Monday, with
Germany's year-ahead hitting a new 10-month low, as mild weather
and plenty of wind also pulled spot power positions down.
Traders said there was little support for the curve, given
that coal and carbon prices were lower and with no extreme
winter weather in sight.
"This is also affecting the January and first-quarter
positions," one said.
German Cal '12 baseload, BY1DE-1Y the year ahead delivery
contract which will expire at the end of this year, was at 51.50
euros a megawatt hour.
This was 40 cents down from Friday and the lowest level
since Feb. 9, Reuters data for the over-the-counter market
showed. SocGen in a daily report recommended "sell" for the
contract, pegging next support at 51.30 euros.
The same French contract BY1FR-1Y, Cal '12 base, was at
49.80 euros, down 50 cents from Friday.
Europe coal prices for 2012 were down over $0.7 at $112.50
and Dec '11 emissions were 0.6 percent off at
6.71 euros/tonne.
Oil, which had started weaker amid ongoing concerns over the
euro zone debt crisis rose in the afternoon as the dollar
weakened after an initial flight-to-safety after the death of
North Korean leader Kim Jong-Il, while protests in Kazakhstan's
oil region raised the spectre of further supply disruption
.
In the spot power market, French Tuesday delivery baseload
was 7.90 euros down at 51.75 euros while Tuesday
baseload in Germany was 5.00 euros down at 49.90 euros.
Traders cited faster wind speeds than forecast for early
this week, which boosted supply, while above average
temperatures have failed to spur prompt power demand.
Prices for next week also dropped. The week between
Christmas and New Year will be shortened by one working day,
Dec. 26.
Temperatures are zero to 5 degrees on Monday and are
forecast to rise to up to 6 degrees maximum on Tueday, and 8
degrees on Wednesday, said met office DWD, also forecasting
strong wind up to Wednesday.
In plant outages, RWE newly reported the Gersteinwerk K2
block of 608 MW offline for under a day. It also reported a
combined 1,800 MW of gas and coal capacity offline since last
Friday, but mostly for a day or two only.
Sector peer E.ON reported the Scholven F hard coal block of
676 MW offline perhaps until Jan. 2, due to generator/turbine
problems while Scholven D, a 345 MW unit at the same site could
be offline until Wednesday due to boiler trouble.
(Reporting by Vera Eckert; Editing by Alison Birrane)