* Day-ahead delivery prices ease on warmer weather * Forwards curve continues rebound from Monday lows FRANKFURT, Dec 21 German and French spot power eased on Wednesday as above average temperatures were recorded and demand fell ahead of the coming holiday weekend. French Thursday delivery baseload was 1.10 euros down on the day at 48.00 euros a megawatt hour. Germany's day-ahead baseload contract lost 85 cents to 48.30 euros, having shed 5.00 euros on Monday. "The mild weather outlook is confirmed, which curbs demand. This overrides slow wind speeds, but these will speed up at the weekend," said one trader. Top temperatures are forecast to rise to 11 degrees on Friday compared with 7 degrees on Wednesday. In outage news, E.ON said its 757 MW Wilhelmshaven hard coal fired plant would be offline until Dec. 24 due to boiler problems. Along the power forwards curve, key contracts continued a rebound from Monday's 10-month lows on a strong oil price push late on Tuesday and early on Wednesday, although oil fell later in the day, and carbon, gas and coal prices also declined. German Cal '12 baseload power, BY1DE-1Y the year-ahead delivery contract which will expire at the end of this year, was 25 cents up at 52.30 euros. The French year-ahead power contract BY1FR-1Y, Cal '12 base, was 35 cents up on the day at 50.70 euros. Oil hovered around $106 a barrel as the initial boost to sentiment of cheap ECB three-year loans to banks faded and lingering euro zone concerns came to play. Carbon prices lost 7 percent on profit-taking in a volatile week after an 18 percent spike on Tuesday, which was triggered by a Brussels vote to withhold certain allowances from 2013. In economic news, German November import prices were 6 percent up year-on-year, the Federal Statistics Office reported. French utility EDF has agreed to buy back Energie Baden-Wuerttemberg's (EnBW) stakes in two Polish power groups, Ersa and Kogeneracja, in a deal worth 301 million euros ($395 million), EDF said in a statement. (Reporting by Vera Eckert; Editing by XXX)