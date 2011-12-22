* Day-ahead delivery prices ease on wind power * Forwards power curve declines on weaker gas, carbon, coal * Oil pares early gains FRANKFURT, Dec 22 German and French spot power eased on Thursday as a doubling of wind power output was forecast into Friday and on low demand due to above-average temperatures, traders said. Wind power is expected to remain at healthy levels above 10,000 MW over the holiday weekend stretching to Dec 26. Traders said above-average temperatures and weak demand combined to cause across-the-board price falls. French Friday delivery baseload was 4.75 euros down on the day at 43.25 euros a megawatt hour. Germany's day-ahead baseload contract lost 4.55 cents to 43.75. Temperatures are forecast to remain in a broad range between 3 and 9 degrees until Sunday. "Demand is so subdued that even some French plant outages have not added to prices," one trader said. In German outage news, E.ON said its Wilhelmshaven hard coal fired plant of 757 MW will be offline until Friday morning due to boiler trouble while RWE showed its brown coal fired Neuhaus B block of 288 will be down until Friday evening for similar reasons. Along the power forwards curve, key contracts edged lower with declining coal, carbon and gas prices and as oil pared earlier gains. German Cal '12 baseload power, BY1DE-1Y the year-ahead delivery contract which will expire at the end of this year, was 20 cents down at 52.10 euros. The French year-ahead power contract BY1FR-1Y, Cal '12 base, was 5 cents down on the day at 50.65 euros. Oil edged back from $108 a barrel reached in earlier trading after separate reports showed the U.S. economy grew only 1.8 percent in the third quarter, below expectations. EU carbon rights traded down in further erosion of 18 percent gains made on Tuesday when a vote in the EU Parliament's environment committee to withhold allowances in the third phase prompted a price spike. In a surprise turn of events in negotiations between RWE AG and Gazprom on joint European power production ventures, both parties said they terminated talks. RWE had hoped that Russian-funded growth could help it make up for its domestic market's exit from nuclear power. (Reporting by Vera Eckert; Editing by Alison Birrane)