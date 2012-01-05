* Wind levels to halve on Friday, curbing supply * Demand to ease as parts of German shut * Firmer gas, carbon prices boost curve FRANKFURT, Jan 5 Expectations for German wind power output to fall to 7,000 MW by Friday night from 20,000 MW overnight boosted German and French prompt prices on Thursday. Total installed wind capacity is 27,000 MW and high winds have been sweeping across north-western Europe this week, raising production to levels not far off the maximum and weighing on prices. In over-the-counter market trading, Germany's day ahead baseload position rose 2.0 euros on the day to 33.90 euros a megawatt hour while the same French contract gained 3.30 euros to 36.60 euros. Demand will remain low due to relatively warm temperatures, and a religious holiday which is celebrated in three of the 16 German states on Friday, including industry-heavy Bavaria and Baden Wuerttemberg. The thermal supply outlook was boosted by E.ON bringing back its Grafenrheinfeld nuclear plant fully after a three-day run at half load. Electricity forwards prices gained for the second day after a sharp fall on Tuesday, led by firmer gas and carbon . Brent crude futures initially kept gains, then were choppy near flat, while U.S. crude held losses after a report showed initial jobless claims fell last week. Germany's Cal '13 power, the new year-ahead baseload contract on the forwards curve, gained 20 cents to 52.45 euros and seems established above 52 euros for now. The French contract for 2013 edged 5 cents up to 51.15 euros. German power transmission grid operator TenneT and the national energy regulator said successful handling of a power shortfall on Dec. 8-9 showed that networks will be able to cope with overstretched conditions this winter. (Reporting by Vera Eckert; editing by William Hardy)