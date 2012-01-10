FRANKFURT/PARIS, Jan 6 European spot electricity prices were mixed on Tuesday with stronger demand pushing them higher in France while the prospect of more wind power supply kept a lid on levels in Germany. Germany's Wednesday delivery contract fell by 35 cents to 46.70 euros a megawatt hour while the French contract rose by 50 cents to 47.50 euros. French consumption is expected to rise significantly on Wednesday to 82,200 MW, up from an expected peak of 77,500 MW on Tuesday, due to a rise in demand caused by cooler temperatures. Weather across the region is expected to cool further in the coming days. Along the forwards curve, prices were boosted by firmer oil and carbon. German Cal '13 baseload was 20 cents up at 52.60 euros while the French equivalent contract rose 20 cents to 51.50 euros. RWE plans to invest about 5 billion euros to expand its green power business over the next four years, seeking to tap new areas of growth to prepare itself for a nuclear-free energy market at home. Switzerland's safety precautions at its nuclear reactors must be further reviewed and more proof that they can withstand major earthquakes must be filed by the end of March, the country's nuclear safety authority ENSI said. (Reporting by Vera Eckert and Muriel Boselli; Editing by Anthony Barker)