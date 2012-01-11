FRANKFURT/PARIS, Jan 11 European spot power prices dropped on Wednesday on expectations of higher wind power for the day ahead while those for next week jumped due to forecasts of colder weather. Germany's day ahead baseload was 6.15 euros down at 40.55 euros a megawatt hour while the French contract eased by 50 cents to 47.00 euros per megawatt hour. Germany's week ahead base gained 1.70 euros to 50.60 euros and the French equivalent contract rose by 3.75 euros to 52.75. "Weekahead prices rose sharply at the start of the day with the colder weather forecast, before falling back. It did a round-trip," one Geneva-based trader said. The report showed temperature forecasts in France in the week ahead 1 to 2 degrees lower than in Tuesday's report. One degree difference triggers around 2,500 megawatts in additional consumption, one trader said. Wind utilisation is forecast to exceed 20,000 MW on Thursday before falling back to 15,000 MW on Friday, still a high level given total capacity is 27,000 MW. Power curve prices eased sharply with those of coal, gas and oil while carbon was mixed after strong gains the previous day. German Cal '13 baseload power shed 60 cents to just under 52 euros, its lowest level since it became the new year-ahead position in Jan 2. trading. The French contract fell by 50 cents to 51.00 euros. Expectations for Germany's GDP growth this year are around a sluggish 0.5 to perhaps 1 percent after a 3.0 percent growth rate in 2011 overall and 0.25 in the fourth quarter of 2011 were registered by the Federal Statistics Office. Elsewhere, the EEX bourse said its transparency platform now shows even more German and Austrian power plant data in aggregated form, to alert the market about supply patterns. Companies reporting anonymously have increased to 40 in 2011 from 26 in 2010 and the rate of total market coverage has reached 93.5 percent in Germany and 100 percent in Austria. Germany's power consumption in 2011 was down by 0.5 percentage points from a year earlier at 607 billion kilowatt hours (kWh) while production was down 2.5 percent at 612 billion kWh year-on-year, industry association BDEW said. (Reporting by Vera Eckert and Sybille de La Hamaide; Editing by Anthony Barker)