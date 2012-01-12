PARIS, Jan 12 German day ahead electricity prices fell on Thursday, pulled lower by forecasts showing increased wind power output while the French spot contract rose on the back of unplanned outages. The German contract for Friday delivery fell 3.55 euros per megawatt hour in the over-the-counter market while the French contract rose by 1 euro. "The equivalent of 1 gigawatt of fuel-fired power plants on outage in France is pushing prices higher," one trader said. In the meantime, EDF restarted its 585-MW coal-fired Le Havre 2 power unit, the French power grid showed on its website. The Le Havre 4 unit was still offline. The volume of electricity derivatives traded on the German EEX energy exchange fell 11 percent last year as traders grew reluctant to take long-term positions amid uncertainty in the markets, the bourse said on Thursday. A total of 1,075 terawatt-hours (TWh) of power derivatives were traded on the exchange in 2011, compared with 1,208 TWh the previous year. In other news, Powernext said gas trading volume for 2011 reached 129.8 terawatt hours (TWh), over three times the 2010 volume of 41 TWh. On the spot segment, the traded volume more than doubled to 29 TWh in 2011 compared to 13.8 TWh in 2010. On the futures segment, 2011 traded volume reached 100 TWh was traded in 2011 compared to 27.2 TWh in 2010. (Reporting by Muriel Boselli; editing by Keiron Henderson)