PARIS, Jan 13 French day ahead electricity prices gained on Friday, fuelled by the arrival of a new cold front, but the German spot contract fell again amid expectations of higher wind power output. Germany's Monday baseload shed 3.55 euros a megawatt hour to 37 euros and peak fell 1.88 euros to 44.50 euros by 1600 GMT, with the week ahead positions also declining. France offered a reverse picture, with the French contract for Monday up 1 euro to 48 euros per megawatt hour. "We are gaining on weather forecasts," said a trader as French weather forecasters at Meteo France predicted a gradual decline of temperature to sub zero in large parts of the country over the weekend, for the first time in several weeks after what has been so far an unusually warm winter. French power network operator RTE said it expected consumption to rise to 86,000 megawatts at peak time on Wednesday from 77,500 MW on Friday. In other news, production at the Snoehvit gas field in the Arctic has been halted due to a problem with the onshore processing plant's safety system and it is unclear how long the outage will last, Norway's Statoil said. (Editing by Alison Birrane)