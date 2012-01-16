FRANKFURT, Jan 13 European power curve
prices looked weak on Monday and key positions were set for
further sales, given a weak economic environment and comparably
low spot prices, traders said.
Germany's Cal '13 baseload position, the benchmark for power
delivery next year, was at 50.50 euros a megawatt hour, down 70
cents from Friday and at its lowest level since it became the
year-ahead position in 2012.
French Cal '13 was quoted at 49.40 euros by broker GFI, down
from 50.35 euros on Friday.
"The macro environment and the impact of the mild winter on
the spot mean the curve is vulnerable, even if we finally have
some winter weather," one trader said. "Other fuels prices are
also down," he added.
Pressure has been loaded on the EU including Germany and
France, to shore up financial defences after mass euro zone
ratings downgrades and as some optimism earlier in the new year
has evaporated. This is harming economic sentiment and hence the
outlook for industrial energy demand in its big economies.
On the positive side, EU leaders promised at the weekend ot
speed up plans to strengthen spending rules and get a permanent
bailout fund up and running.
Coal, emissions and oil prices have been reflecting the euro
zone worries but crude was up early on Iranian supply disruption
warnings to its Gulf Arab neighbours, having posted a weekly
loss on Friday on the EU ratings downgrades.
In the spot power market, Germany's day ahead was las at
around 52 euros, compared with 54 euros on Friday.
Colder and less windy conditions had lifted the prompt by
some 10 euros over the past trading days but prospects for
slightly more wind power output, predicted to run at 5,000 MW of
capacity utilisation on Tuesday, caused the latest reversal.
French day ahead was at around 53 euros, down by 4 euros
from Friday when forecasts for cold weather to settle in for the
first time in several weeks had boosted the prompt.
(Reporting by Vera Eckert, Editing by William Hardy)