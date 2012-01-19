PARIS, Jan 19 Forecasts showing strong winds in Germany, heavy rainfall in the Alps and milder temperatures weighed on spot prices across the region, traders said on Thursday. French spot electricity prices eased by 2 euros to 44.50 euros per megawatt in the over-the-counter market while the German contract fell by 1.80 euros to 42.85 euros. Traders said German wind power capacity would reach 20,000 MW on Sunday morning, out of a maximum capacity of 25,000 MW, with high wind levels continuing into the start of next week. They said temperatures would remain above seasonal averages on Friday and next week, keeping a lid on prices. France's power grid said demand in France would stand at around 80,000 MW, far from the 96,710 MW record reached on Dec. 15, 2010. There were no new consumption records set in 2011. French power grid operator RTE said on Thursday net electricity exports nearly doubled in 2011, following lower domestic consumption driven by mild weather, Germany's decision to stop seven nuclear reactors and good production availability. The power export surplus reached 55.7 terawatt hours (TWh) in 2011, up 89 percent on 2010, while Germany, Belgium and Spain turned net importers last year, said RTE, a subsidiary of former power monopoly EDF. In French nuclear news, EDF stopped the 900-MW Chinon 1 and Tricastin 1 nuclear reactors for unplanned outages. Despite a note on RTE's website saying the Chinon 1 reactor was due to restart this afternoon, there was no sign so far the reactor had restarted. Along the curve, 2012 delivery prices rose on the back of an initial rise in oil prices. French prices rose by 60 cents to 49.85 euros per megawatt hour while the German equivalent contract firmed by 40 cents to 51.00 euros. (Reporting by Muriel Boselli; Editing by Anthony Barker)