PARIS/BERLIN, March 23 European electricity baseload prices fell on Friday on the back of ample solar supplies in Germany and low demand related to the warm weather conditions, traders said. As in the previous days, this overrode the potentially bullish price support from very low German wind power production. Germany's Monday baseload contract fell by 2.70 euros on Friday to 41.25 euros a megawatt hour, the lowest level since Feb. 22. The French contract eased by 5.00 euros to 41.50 euros/MWh. Temperatures are forecast at between 14 and 21 degrees until Monday, eliminating heating demand. Figures from the EEX exchange showed that availability of power plants in the region will likely decline 0.6 percentage points next week, due to lower hydro and nuclear capacity provided by operators. Along the forwards curve prices fell despite a rebound in oil prices. The key German Cal '13 baseload power contract was 20 cents down at 51.80 euros, the lowest level since Feb. 15. The French contract was flat at 52.55 euros. Traders cited weak coal and gas prices while carbon was only rebounding slightly after a significant 7 percent fall on Thursday, when banks and traders exited long positions. Oil prices rallied on Friday on news that Iranian oil exports have fallen significantly this month as tightening Western sanctions have caused some buyers to stop or scale back purchases. There were some policy developments in Germany on Thursday where the government aims to speed up its green programme and meet renewable targets. It said on Thursday it is planning talks with development bank KfW to help bear some of the costs of expanding offshore wind parks. Late on Thursday, negotiators also agreed to relax some aspects of proposed cuts in solar power incentives after pressure from conservative-led states, according to sources in the ruling coalition. But issues such as the size of the cuts still remain open and a final agreement is not expected until Tuesday. (Reporting by Vera Eckert and Muriel Boselli; editing by Keiron Henderson)