FRANKFURT, March 29 Cooler weather and lower wind and solar power production pushed European prompt power prices higher on Thursday, reversing a trend earlier in the week of sharp price falls. "It all in all looks more bullish again, which is also true for the curve," said one trader. He cited some nuclear production losses in Germany and overspill from gas markets which were focused on the leakage at the Elgin platform in the North Sea. German day ahead baseload was up by 3.80 euros a megawatt hour at 37.40 euros day-on-day while French Friday baseload delivery gained 1.80 euros to 39.75 euros. Temperatures in the region are due to fall as a cold front is nearing from the Artic region at the weekend. Sunday will merely see 7 to 11 degrees Celsius while on Thursday, the day's highs were between 14 and 21 degrees. E.ON's Brokdorf reactor of 1,410 MW was taken offline Wednesday for an as yet unspecified reason, and will now not reopen before Saturday, the company's website showed. Sector peer RWE confirmed its 1,344 MW reactor block Gundremmingen B will go offline on Friday for six weeks, ushering in the summer maintenance period. Prices along the forwards power curve rose alongside firmer gas and carbon, with coal and oil steady. Supply concern arising from Total's North Sea gas leak lifted gas prices, overriding weak demand due to mild weather. Cal '12 baseload power rose by 25 cents to 52.25 euros in Germany, and the same French contract firmed by 60 cents to 53.0 euros. Trading volume in the European wholesale power markets is unlikely to bounce back this year after an estimated 12 percent contraction in 2011 due to the weak economy, a report by UK research company Prospex said. Another move of the day was RWE's and E.ON's decision to abaondon a 15 billion pound plan to pursue nuclear power reactors project via a joint venture firm in Britain. (Reporting by Vera Eckert,; Editing by William Hardy)