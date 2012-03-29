FRANKFURT, March 29 Cooler weather and lower
wind and solar power production pushed European prompt power
prices higher on Thursday, reversing a trend earlier in the week
of sharp price falls.
"It all in all looks more bullish again, which is also true
for the curve," said one trader. He cited some nuclear
production losses in Germany and overspill from gas markets
which were focused on the leakage at the Elgin platform in the
North Sea.
German day ahead baseload was up by 3.80 euros a megawatt
hour at 37.40 euros day-on-day while French Friday
baseload delivery gained 1.80 euros to 39.75 euros.
Temperatures in the region are due to fall as a cold front
is nearing from the Artic region at the weekend. Sunday will
merely see 7 to 11 degrees Celsius while on Thursday, the day's
highs were between 14 and 21 degrees.
E.ON's Brokdorf reactor of 1,410 MW was taken offline
Wednesday for an as yet unspecified reason, and will now not
reopen before Saturday, the company's website showed.
Sector peer RWE confirmed its 1,344 MW reactor block
Gundremmingen B will go offline on Friday for six weeks,
ushering in the summer maintenance
period.
Prices along the forwards power curve rose alongside firmer
gas and carbon, with coal and oil steady. Supply
concern arising from Total's North Sea gas leak lifted gas
prices, overriding weak demand due to mild weather.
Cal '12 baseload power rose by 25 cents to 52.25
euros in Germany, and the same French contract firmed by 60
cents to 53.0 euros.
Trading volume in the European wholesale power markets is
unlikely to bounce back this year after an estimated 12 percent
contraction in 2011 due to the weak economy, a report by UK
research company Prospex said.
Another move of the day was RWE's and E.ON's decision to
abaondon a 15 billion pound plan to pursue nuclear power
reactors project via a joint venture firm in
Britain.
(Reporting by Vera Eckert)