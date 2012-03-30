* Weather boosts demand but holidays slow it down * Solar, wind power supply high, but nuclear plants offline FRANKFURT, March 30 A return to more seasonal cool weather on Friday lifted European nearby power prices for the coming week after spring-like conditions caused record price lows earlier in the week. German Monday baseload was up by 2.20 euros a megawatt hour at 39.60 euros day-on-day while French Friday baseload delivery gained 6.90 euros to 46.60 euros. Temperatures on Monday will be 5 to 13 degrees, down from 8 to 15 degrees on Friday, which will boost demand. But gusty winds are likely to increase wind power supply as well in a week when solar output will be high but when demand will ebb due to the upcoming Easter holidays, traders said. "It's a somewhat murky scenario, with some unexpected nuclear supply withdrawals causing concerns," one said. German and Austrian power plant availability in the week to April 6 will likely decline by 6.9 percent as operators wind down capacity ahead of the Easter holiday demand lull, data from the EEX bourse showed. E.ON's Brokdorf reactor of 1,410 MW which was taken offline unexpectedly on Wednesday was still indicated as likely to be back producing on Saturday, according to the company's website. It still did not give a reason for the incident. Sector peer RWE took its 1,344 MW reactor block Gundremmingen B offline for six weeks of routine work, ushering in the summer maintenance period. This will continue with E.ON's Gohnde going offline on April 6. The Swiss Beznau 2 reactor block, which was manually taken offline a week ago, remains closed, a spokeswoman for operator Axpo said, adding no date was available for a likely restart. Power forwards prices fell, ignoring mostly firmer fuels, carbon and equities, with traders citing the unclear scenario for the nearby market. Cal '12 baseload power shed 20 cents to 52 euros in Germany, and the same French contract lost 35 cents to 52.70 euros. Germany's lower house of parliament has decided in favour of planned subsidy cuts for solar power plants from April onwards, in a move to rein in run-away subsidies in a construction boom, but liaising with the upper house with different majorities is still necessary and may fail to bring consensus. If the move succeeds, the subsidies would be cut by up to 29 percent this year in various stages and under various conditions, but exempting certain recent investors. (Reporting by Vera Eckert; editing by James Jukwey)