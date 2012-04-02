* Temperatures fall, nuclear plants offline * Slow pre-Easter demand mitigates bullish effect * Curve down with fuels, carbon FRANKFURT, April 2 Lower wind power output, nuclear outages and temperatures below seasonal averages combined to boost European prompt power prices on Monday. German Tuesday delivery baseload was up 9.10 euros a megawatt hour to 48.75 euros. and peak was off 11 euros to 53.25 euros. French Tuesday baseload was 3.60 euros up at 50.20 euros. German utility E.ON's big Brokdorf nuclear reactor will now probably stay out until Thursday, the operator's website said. The 1,410 MW plant was switched off unscheduled on March 28, with no reason given as yet, and had originally been expected back online from March 31. Temperatures in the region are currently between 6 and 11 degrees Celsius although 10 to 17 degrees are recorded on the Upper Rhine. On Thursday, the range will be 4 to 12 degrees across the country, German met office DWD predicted. Utility RWE also showed a large number of brown coal and gas-fired plant outages, on top of its routine maintenance outage at the Gundremmingen B reactor. This supported the tight supply scenario but slower demand ahead of the coming Easter holiday restricted overly bullish sentiment, traders said. Power curve prices eased with oil's retreat below $123 following a 14 percent rise in the first quarter. Gas, coal and carbon prices were also weaker. German Cal '13 baseload was 20 cents down at 51.85 euros, a one-week low. French Cal '13 base was 5 cents lower at 52.60 euros. In carbon sector news, German CO2 emissions fell 1 percent in 2011 to 450 million tonnes, official figures showed, even as the country saw strong economic growth of around 3 percent and a phase-out of low-carbon nuclear plants. The EU said emissions under its mandatory ETS scheme fell by 2.4 percent across the bloc in 2011, below previous expectations, and those from the power sector alone by 3.1 percent. (Reporting by Vera Eckert; editing by James Jukwey)