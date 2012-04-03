* Wind power output to recover, solar also running high * Effect of nuclear outages mitigated by renewable supply * Forwards prices fall along with carbon, oil FRANKFURT, April 3 European power prices fell across the board on Tuesday as ample supply from renewable sources weighed on the prompt and the curve tracked new lows in the carbon emission rights market. German Wednesday delivery baseload was 1.40 euros off at 47.40 euros a megawatt hour. French day ahead delivery baseload was 1.60 euros down at 48.60 euros. Wind power output will rise to some 5,000 MW of capacity use during Wednesday but then fall towards zero over the following two days and recapture 15,000 MW at the weekend, when demand will be negligible, weather watchers said. Solar power output looks set to be running at high levels at least up to Monday. The green power supplies will override the effects of some thermal supply problems and coming routine nuclear outages in Germany and France, even if demand will be subdued due to the Easter holidays starting on Friday and running through to Monday, traders said. German utility E.ON's big Brokdorf nuclear reactor will now stay out until April 10, the operator's website showed, adding yet another 5 days to an unscheduled outage begun on March 28. Meanwhile, E.ON is due to stick to long-term schedules showing that the 1,480 MW Grohnde reactor will go offline for two weeks from April 6. Temperatures will be between 7 and 13 degrees Celsius by Friday, not overly warm but higher than previously predicted. Power curve prices eased with carbon's record low of just over 6 euros a tonne, after data on 2011 emissions indicated much lower CO2 output in EU countries, prompting analyst write-downs. [EU/CAR ON] Prices of carbon, an important power price component, had already plunged in the first quarter amid stuttering economic growth and a glut of new U.N. authorised carbon offsets for use in the mandatory EU trading scheme. Oil and coal prices were also weaker while gas remained underpinned by the North Sea gas platform leak. German Cal '13 baseload power was 50 cents down on the day at 51.35 euros, a level last seen on March 26 and on Feb. 14, according to Reuters data for the OTC market. French Cal '13 base was 90 cents lower at 51.70 euros. The French government will probably pick the winners of a 10 billion euro tender for the country's first offshore wind farms later this week, seeking to close a gap with other European wind producing nations and lowering its reliance on nuclear. (Reporting by Vera Eckert; editing by Anthony Barker)