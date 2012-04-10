FRANKFURT/PARIS, April 10 Lower wind and solar
power output combined with cooler weather forecasts lifted
European spot power prices on Tuesday, after a four-day Easter
break.
In the German spot market, day ahead base was up
7.15 euros at 51.65 euros a megawatt hour for Wednesday
delivery. Peakload for Wednesday jumped 7.90 euros to 57.40
euros, compared with what Tuesday power cost last week.
In France, the Wednesday delivery contract rose by 9.00
euros to 54.50 euros per megawatt hour.
Met office DWD forecast Friday temperatures at just 10 to 14
degrees Celsius compared with a top level of up to 17 degrees on
Tuesday, and modest wind supply up to Thursday.
In France, rainy and grey weather was expected to last all
week while temperatures were seen to fall slightly.
Point Carbon, a ThomsonReuters company, forecast German
power consumption to rise to just under 68,000 GW on Wednesday
from 65,000 MW on Tuesday while next week's average was seen at
62,700 MW.
It also said there was currently limited import availability
from the Nordic market.
German nuclear power supply is running at just two thirds of
the installed total as two maintenance periods coincide with an
unscheduled stoppage of E.ON's Brokdorf plant.
But this plant will restart gradually on Wednesday and run
at full load on Thursday, if current indications
materialise.
Weather through the rest of April and May will be cool and
changeable in western, northern and central Europe, German
meteorologist Georg Mueller said in a seasonal update released
on Tuesday, citing low pressure in the region.
Most power curve prices were weighed down by weaker coal,
oil and carbon prices. Traders said the shortened post-Easter
week made for quiet conditions which apart from energy also
depressed equities prices.
Germany's Cal '13 baseload was unchanged at 51.40
euros while the French contract fell by 35 cents to 51.75 euros.
(Reporting by Vera Eckert and Muriel Boselli; Editing by David
Cowell)