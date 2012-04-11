FRANKFURT, April 11 Low wind and cool weather boosted prices of nearby baseload power in Europe's leading markets, Germany and France, on Wednesday but peakload prices eased on prospects of higher-than-expected solar power supply over the next few days. German day ahead base gained 1.65 euros to 53.30 euros a megawatt hour while French Thursday delivery baseload gained one euro to 55.50 euros. But the price of German peakload, mainly used to meet industrial power demand in the daytime as opposed to round-the-clock baseload, was 60 cents down at 56.80 euros, while French was down 50 cents to 58.50 euros. Most solar power is typically produced around midday when the sun is most intense. Peak daytime capacity use up to April 17 will be 20,000 MW out of Germany's installed total 25,000 MW, weather watchers said. Prices of next week and May power rose on news that E.ON's big Brokdorf reactor in northern Germany would undergo a premature outage up to May 25, in order for some defective springs to be checked. Initially the plant stopped for what was supposed to be a few days a fortnight ago but its planned August outage has now been brought forward. Power curve prices were little changed as oil and carbon trended lower and coal and gas mostly sideways. Germany's Cal '13 baseload was unchanged at 51.35 euros while the same French contract edged 10 cents higher to 51.90 euros. Germany's energy-intensive crude steel output in March was 3.1 percent down year-on-year at 3.9 million tonnes. But industry association WVStahl, which issued the figure, said this represented the third consecutive monthly rise in a row, adding it expected the second quarter to see further recovery from a crisis-induced slump. Jan-March steel output lagged the year-ago period by 4.8 percent at 10.846 million tonnes. (Reporting by Vera Eckert, Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)