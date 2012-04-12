FRANKFURT, April 12 Nuclear reactor glitches lifted French prompt power prices on Thursday while Germany, the bigger market next door, saw nearby prices ease due to high solar power production. Traders said low wind in Germany, temperatures below seasonal averages and some thermal plant outages were factored into the German market while demand was sluggish. "But in France, the Cruas 3 and Civaux 1 reports have weighed in and boosted prices," one said. Utility EDF reported that a technical problem stopped 900 MW Cruas 3 late on Wednesday while it kept open the option to stop 1,450 MW Civaux 1 should a major repair be necessary after a technical incident there. German day ahead baseload power shed 70 cents to 52.60 euros a megawatt hour while the French Friday delivery baseload gained 60 cents to 56.10 euros. Utility E.ON confirmed the Brokdorf nuclear reactor of 1,480 MW will stay offline later on Thursday when its unplanned stoppage officially ends. Its annual outage will then follow on seamlessly, having been brought forward to fix defects which triggered the current outage that began on March 28. Weatherwise, the region is in an overall pattern of low pressure fronts which will bring rain and only modest wind while keeping temperatures in a range of 8 to 15 degrees until Sunday, met office DWD said. Power curve prices nudged higher as gas prices gained on cool weather, CO2 and coal drifted sidesways, and oil slipped on higher OPEC supply news. Germany's Cal '13 baseload supply contract and its French counterpart edged 10 cents higher each to 51.45 and 51.95 euros respectively. (Reporting by Vera Eckert; editing by Keiron Henderson)