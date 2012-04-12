FRANKFURT, April 12 Nuclear reactor glitches
lifted French prompt power prices on Thursday while Germany, the
bigger market next door, saw nearby prices ease due to high
solar power production.
Traders said low wind in Germany, temperatures below
seasonal averages and some thermal plant outages were factored
into the German market while demand was sluggish.
"But in France, the Cruas 3 and Civaux 1 reports have
weighed in and boosted prices," one said.
Utility EDF reported that a technical problem stopped 900 MW
Cruas 3 late on Wednesday while it kept open the
option to stop 1,450 MW Civaux 1 should a major repair be
necessary after a technical incident
there.
German day ahead baseload power shed 70 cents to
52.60 euros a megawatt hour while the French Friday delivery
baseload gained 60 cents to 56.10 euros.
Utility E.ON confirmed the Brokdorf nuclear reactor of 1,480
MW will stay offline later on Thursday when its unplanned
stoppage officially ends.
Its annual outage will then follow on seamlessly, having
been brought forward to fix defects which triggered the current
outage that began on March 28.
Weatherwise, the region is in an overall pattern of low
pressure fronts which will bring rain and only modest wind while
keeping temperatures in a range of 8 to 15 degrees until Sunday,
met office DWD said.
Power curve prices nudged higher as gas prices gained on
cool weather, CO2 and coal drifted sidesways, and oil slipped on
higher OPEC supply news.
Germany's Cal '13 baseload supply contract and its
French counterpart edged 10 cents higher each to 51.45 and 51.95
euros respectively.
(Reporting by Vera Eckert; editing by Keiron Henderson)