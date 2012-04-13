FRANKFURT/PARIS, April 13 A rebound in German wind power supply for early next week cut electricity prices for Monday in both the French and German markets, despite forecasts for colder temperatures next week, traders said. In Germany, Monday delivery baseload shed 3.50 euros a megawatt hour to 49.10 euros ($64.24), and peakload remained at 56 euros. The French contract fell by an equivalent amount to 53.00 euros. Wind power supply on Monday and Tuesday will be near 10,000 megawatts of capacity out of an installed total of 29,000 MW, weather watchers predicted. Peak-time solar power supply will also be ample. But temperatures in France and Germany are expected to remain well below seasonal averages. Temperatures in France will start the week 4 degrees Celsius below normal before reaching seasonal averages by the end of the week. Consumption will start at 68,000 MW before falling back by Friday to 63,000 MW. German and Austrian power plant availability in the week to April 20 is likely to rise by 3.8 percent as operators ramp up capacity again after Easter, data from energy bourse EEX showed. Along the curve, the benchmark German and French Cal '13 supply contracts edged 10 cents higher to 51.60 euros and 52.10, respectively, on bullish signals from the gas and carbon markets. ($1 = 0.7644 euros) (Reporting by Vera Eckert and Muriel Boselli; editing by Jane Baird)