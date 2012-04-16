* German Year 2013 at lowst since late Jan
* Spot prices up on lasting cold
FRANKFURT, April 16 Falling energy and carbon
rights prices sent European power forwards down sharply in
Monday trading, with Germany's benchmark Cal '13 position at a
near three-month low and the corresponding French contract at a
two-month low.
"There's sales pressure from fuels and the economy," one
trader said.
German Cal '13 baseload for power delivery next
year was at 51.15 euros ($67) a megawatt hour in the OTC market,
down 40 cents from Friday and at its lowest level since Jan. 24.
French Cal '13, at 51.50 euros, was down 60 cents
from Friday and at its lowest since Feb 15.
Crude oil prices fell by over $1 to below $120/barrel
and north European coal was $1 down from Friday as growing
worries about the global economy from Europe to China reinforced
concerns about slowing demand.
EU carbon prices fell nearly 5 percent as buying evaporated
in the face of flagging energy prices and heightened concerns
about the euro zone economy and Spain's ability to manage its
debt.
At 0956 GMT, the benchmark December 2012 EU Allowance was
trading at 6.90 euros on ICE , down 35 cents from Friday's
close, overturning five successive days of gains.
In contrast to the curve, spot power was mostly higher in
Germany and France as demand kicked in again following the end
of a holiday period wrapped around the Easter celebrations on
April 6 through 9.
Expectations of cool weather over the next three days also
pushed up nearby demand while stronger wind power supply offset
some of the bullishness.
In Germany, Tuesday delivery baseload power was 65 cents up
at 49.75 euros.
The same French contract rose by 6.90 euros to 59.90 euros
.
In outage news, Switzerland's Beznau 2 nuclear reactor
restarted power production on April 15 after a three-week
stoppage, operator Axpo said, confirming announcements late on
Friday the outage would end at the
weekend.
France's 900 MW Cinon B1 reactor stopped for an unplanned
outage, operator EDF said.
Temperatures will stay at around 8 to 11 degrees to Tuesday,
then rise by 2 degrees on Wednesday and possibly jump to a range
of 13 to 16 degrees on Thursday, German met office DWD said.
Elsewhere in European energy news, French utility GDF Suez
has agreed to buy the 30 percent of British power producer
International Power it does not already own in a 6.8 billion
pounds move.
($1 = 0.7644 euros)
(Reporting by Vera Eckert; editing by Keiron Henderson)