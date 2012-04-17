* French power demand to fall by 2,000 MW by Wednesday * Temperatures to edge slightly higher, still rain expected FRANKFURT/PARIS, April 17 French electricity spot prices dropped on Tuesday, pulled lower by a drop in demand as temperatures are expected to edge higher, traders said, adding rain filling up hydro reserves also pushed prices lower. In France, the baseload contract for delivery on Wednesday fell by 7.25 euros to 52.75 euros per megawatt hour in the over-the-counter market. The German contract was up 75 cents at 50.25 euros. While rain was set to continue in most of France in the next 10 days, temperatures were expected to gradually rise, pushing consumption forecasts lower. French power grid RTE predicts demand will fall by 2,000 MW on Wednesday to 67,600 MW. French hydropower reserves have risen by 7 percentage points in the past 7 weeks to 43 percent, up from a record low of 36 percent. The small rise in the German spot price was attributed to a lower than previous solar power forecast and sustained cold weather, although temperatures were also expected to rise. Workers at GDF Suez liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminals in southern and western France were blocking the unloading of vessels to demand a better sharing out of profits, and prolonged action could lead to shortages, the CDT union said. German Cal '13 baseload for power delivery next year was at 51.00 euros a megawatt hour, 10 cents down from its new three-month low it had hit on Monday as oil and coal continued their falls. This is the lowest level since Jan. 23, Reuters OTC market data showed. The French contract fell by 58 cents to 51.50 euros. Oil slipped toward $118 but gas and carbon staged modest rebounds after steep declines. German analyst and investor confidence rose unexpectedly in April to its highest level since June 2010, a survey from the ZEW think tank showed, suggesting Europe's biggest economy may be recovering from a weak spell. (Reporting by Vera Eckert and Muriel Boselli; editing by Jason Neely)