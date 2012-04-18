* Less wind, tight nuclear capacity support spot prices
* High solar output, rising temps counterbalance trend
FRANKFURT, April 18 Lower wind output in Germany
and a tighter French nuclear availability lifted European prompt
power prices on Wednesday although high solar power output and
lower demand restrained gains.
In France, the baseload contract for delivery on Thursday
gained 1.30 euros to 54 euros per megawatt hour in the
over-the-counter market. The German contract was up 45 cents at
50.70 euros.
Traders pointed to German wind data showing a more rapid
decline of capacity use to below 5,000 MW was likely on
Thursday, of zero MW for most of Friday and Saturday, while low
levels under 5,000 MW were also forecast for Monday.
Adding to this renewable supply tightness, they also cited
French reactor start-up delays, without giving details.
But solar output in midday peak hours will be over 80
percent of availably capacity until Tuesday, weather data
showed, which suggested ample supply.
Temperatures will rise to 10 to 16 degrees Celsius by Friday
from 7 to 15 degrees recorded on Wednesday, pushing consumption
forecasts lower.
Switzerland's Goesgen nuclear reactor said it is preparing
to shut for maintenance in early June while the reactor at
Muehleberg is set to begin its outage in the first half of
August, according to spokesmen.
Leibstadt and Beznau outages will not be flagged before they
take place, their operators said.
Along the forwards power curve, German Cal '13 baseload
for power delivery next year was steady at 51.00
euros, near its three-month low it had hit on Monday when oil
and coal plummeted.
The same French contract inched 10 cents higher to 51.60
euros, having fallen sharply as well this week.
Oil slipped below $118 on a stronger dollar and euro
zone economic concerns, having risen overnight, and coal also
posted lossses. But gas and carbon prices staged gains.
(Reporting by Vera Eckert, editing by William Hardy)