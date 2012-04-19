FRANKFURT/PARIS, April 18 Germany's 2013 delivery electricity contract posted a fresh three-month low on Thursday, taking its lead from falling gas, carbon and coal prices while the French contract rose slightly. The German position was at 50.75 euros a megawatt hour BY1DE-1Y, down 20 cents on the day and the lowest since Jan. 19, according to Reuters data for the OTC market. The French contract rose by 10 cents to 51.60 euros. BY1FR-1Y Carbon which has collapsed to record lows was looking to an EU Commission meeting to assess the problems and look for remedies. The bellwether Dec. '12 contract was 1.2 percent down at 7.23 euros a tonne. EU Climate Commissioner Connie Hedegaard said the Commission will review the auctioning regulation for the ETS trading system by the end of the year. The prompt power market was stable to slightly higher forecasts showing lower wind power production in Germany. German day ahead baseload was 2.30 euros up at 53.00 euros BD1DE-D while the French contract was stable 54.00 euros. Traders said availability was tight in both Europe's key markets, with France at a premium to Germany due to nuclear tightness and cool weather. In other sector news, Switzerland's cross-border power trade deficit in 2011 was five times larger than a year earlier as domestic electricity output fell even though consumption also declined, Swiss energy office BFE data showed. (Reporting by Vera Eckert and Muriel Boselli, editing by William Hardy)